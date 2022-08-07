Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 532 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 3.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

SPLK stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

