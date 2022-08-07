STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
STV Group Stock Performance
STVG stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.61) on Wednesday. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 246 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £137.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.59.
About STV Group
