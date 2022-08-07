STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

STVG stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.61) on Wednesday. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 246 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £137.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.59.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

