Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $29.74. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 9,689 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,265,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

