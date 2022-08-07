Summitry LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.54. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

