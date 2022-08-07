SunContract (SNC) Price Hits $0.0266

SunContract (SNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $241,635.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

