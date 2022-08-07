SuperLauncher Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $456.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $866,029.89 and approximately $456.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00615632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,586 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

