SuperLauncher Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $456.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $866,029.89 and approximately $456.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00615632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015088 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,586 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
