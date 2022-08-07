Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,504,709 coins and its circulating supply is 17,284,783 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

