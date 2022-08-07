Swiss National Bank Acquires 305,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Union Pacific worth $760,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.