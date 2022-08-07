Swiss National Bank Buys 784,900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $989,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.