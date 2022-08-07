Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $393,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

