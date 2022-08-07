Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $372,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

