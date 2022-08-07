Swiss National Bank Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,102,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,880,000 after buying an additional 183,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $540.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $515.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

