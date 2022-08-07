Swiss National Bank Has $1.60 Billion Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,601,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.