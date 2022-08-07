Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Philip Morris International worth $633,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.