Swiss National Bank Purchases 236,300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,918,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 236,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $718,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

