Swiss National Bank Purchases 356,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Canadian National Railway worth $421,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

