Swop Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $15,001.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00632431 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,501,578 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,125 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
