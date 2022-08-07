Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Swop has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $23,551.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00620346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,503,583 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,292 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.