Sycale Advisors NY LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

