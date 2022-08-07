Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

