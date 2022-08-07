TD Securities Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.
IGM Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
