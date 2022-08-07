TD Securities Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$865.00 million. Analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.