Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $264,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

