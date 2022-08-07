Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,484 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,198,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

