Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of KLA worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

KLA stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.45 and its 200-day moving average is $346.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

