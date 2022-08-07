Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $33.06 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

