Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of CSX worth $43,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $12,342,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CSX by 1,717.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 450,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

