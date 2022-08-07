Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

