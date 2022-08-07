Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 66,721 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.