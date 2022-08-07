Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,712 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $39,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,450 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

LH opened at $254.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

