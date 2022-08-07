Tellor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.77 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Tellor has a market cap of $55.05 million and $14.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $32.32 or 0.00140522 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

