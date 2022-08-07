Tellor (TRB) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $32.64 or 0.00139930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

