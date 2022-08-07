Terra Price Hits $2.11 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $269.09 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00009098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

