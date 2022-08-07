Terra Price Hits $2.11 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $269.09 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00009098 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008241 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014903 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars.
