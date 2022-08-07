Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $64.45 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,215 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

