Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,424 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of AON worth $113,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

NYSE AON opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

