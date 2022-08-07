Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 367,197 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 367,197 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 3.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.24% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $142,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

