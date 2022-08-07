The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $316,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,075,017 shares of company stock worth $97,805,305. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 198,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.32.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

