The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $174.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.