The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 206,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

GS stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

