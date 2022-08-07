The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $99.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

