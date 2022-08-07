The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €64.30 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.29) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($75.26) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

G24 stock opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($75.63). The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.14 and a 200-day moving average of €54.59.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

