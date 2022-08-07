The Pennant Group (PNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.72 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.88 and a beta of 2.38.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

