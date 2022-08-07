The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Shares of SHW opened at $237.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

