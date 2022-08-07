The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 406,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,147,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

