Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.52. 62,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,152. The firm has a market cap of $552.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

