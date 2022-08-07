TheStreet Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. MetLife has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

