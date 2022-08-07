Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Thryv Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. Thryv has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684,041 shares in the company, valued at $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,364,467 shares of company stock worth $33,677,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Thryv by 117.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.