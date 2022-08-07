Tigress Financial Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $186.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

