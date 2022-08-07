Tixl Price Tops $0.0610 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

