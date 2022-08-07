Tokes Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001916 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

