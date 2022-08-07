TOP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,276.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $64,276.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

